News Top Stories

Edo Speaker, six lawmakers dump APC for PDP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin Comment(0)

 

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly; Hon. Frank Okiye and six other lawmakers have formally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democrats Party (PDP). The defection took place yesterday during plenary of the Assembly.

 

Okiye and others joined Governor Godwin Obaseki in the PDP less than a month after the September 19 governorship election which was won by the governor.

 

Other lawmakers who moved to the PDP included Roland Asoro; Ephraim Aluebhosele; Sunday Ojiezele; Henry Okhuarobor; Emma Okoduwa and Marcus Onobun.

 

The Speaker announced the receipt of the letters from the six members including himself; declaring their intention to defect to the PDP. He said they took the action because they want to identify with the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki to move the state forward.

 

Okiye also said the division and factions in the APC also contributed to their decision to join the PDP so that they can perform their duties effectively as representatives of their constituencies. Also, the Assembly has adopted the business calendar for the second session of the 7th Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: PDP, APC trade accusations over 16 victims of gunshot attacks at Akoko Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

As fear continues to mount following spate of political violence in parts of Edo State with about three weeks to the September 19 governorship election, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, yesterday blasted that opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate Pastor […]
News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria’s debt profile could hit N33trn by year end

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says economy to slip into recession in Q3   Mabogunje: Prospects of early recovery remain dim   The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that Nigeria’s appetite for borrowing could  plunge the country into more debts that is likely to peak at N33 trillion by the end of 2020.   It also […]
News

Kalu to Buni: Ensure transparency, inclusiveness in APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday told the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the party.   Kalu had led members  of the National Assembly Southeast caucus of the APC to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: