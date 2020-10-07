Edo Speaker, six lawmakers dump APC for PDP

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly; Hon. Frank Okiye and six other lawmakers have formally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democrats Party (PDP). The defection took place yesterday during plenary of the Assembly.

Okiye and others joined Governor Godwin Obaseki in the PDP less than a month after the September 19 governorship election which was won by the governor.

Other lawmakers who moved to the PDP included Roland Asoro; Ephraim Aluebhosele; Sunday Ojiezele; Henry Okhuarobor; Emma Okoduwa and Marcus Onobun.

The Speaker announced the receipt of the letters from the six members including himself; declaring their intention to defect to the PDP. He said they took the action because they want to identify with the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki to move the state forward.

Okiye also said the division and factions in the APC also contributed to their decision to join the PDP so that they can perform their duties effectively as representatives of their constituencies. Also, the Assembly has adopted the business calendar for the second session of the 7th Assembly.

