Edo Specialist Hospital: Group demands Oshiomhole’s probe

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

Members of a group, Concerned Edo Citizens (CEC), yesterday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to commence thorough investigation into alleged corruption and impunity perpetrated by the immediate past government of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

The group tasked the anti – graft agency to focus its probe on the administration’s activities in the areas of construction and procurement of equipment for Edo Specialist Hospital located on Sapele Road. Armed with placards of various inscriptions like #EndCorruptionnow, #EndImpunitynow, the body in a peaceful protest to the Benin zonal office of the EFCC, said they decided to remind operatives of the anti-graft agency to probe the circumstances that led to the alleged misappropriation of funds running into billions of naira meant for the hospital. Spokesperson for the CEC, Mr. Teddy Osagunywenwan, said the protest was in line with the recent call to end police brutality, and corruption among others.

He said: “We were here three months ago, and we are here again in form of a protest to ask the EFCC to investigate the circumstances that led to the loss of billions of naira in the hospital project. They were unable to equip the hospital and through that process, we have lost several persons in Edo State.

“Before now, we were asked to submit a petition and we did through our lawyer, but over three months now we have not been informed about the petition. That is why we decided to come here to remind them to probe Oshiomhole so that he can tell us how he spent the money on the project.”

