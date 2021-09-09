Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19

Mr John Ogie, an elder brother of the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, has been reported dead following complications from Coronavirus (COVID- 19). News of his demise was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Mr Chris Nehikhare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary in the state. According to the statement, the late Ogie, who was a PDP leader in Egor Local Government Area of the state, died on Monday in Benin. “Edo PDP mourns the passing of one of its leaders in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Mr John Ogie, the party received the news of the passing of Mr Ogie with shock and sadness. “He was a dedicated, loyal and committed member of our great party.”
Insecurity: PDP govs meet today in Ibadan
Fifteen state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Ibadan, Oyo State, to discuss the state of affairs of the nation and of the party. A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors' Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the meeting will focus on the general
WHO wants strong COVID-19 safety measures ahead of air travel resumption
As African countries begin to reopen borders and air spaces, it is crucial that governments take effective measures to mitigate the risk of a surge in infections due to the resumption of commercial flights and airport operations. Many African governments acted swiftly, implementing confinement and travel restrictions in the early days of the pandemic.
Obaseki flags-off erosion control project in Auchi
Residents of Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State were in jubilant mood yesterday as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, officially flagged off an underground erosion control project to bring lasting solution to the problem of erosion in the area and boost economic activities. The project, Flood Alleviation and Protection Construction
