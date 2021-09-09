News

Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19

Mr John Ogie, an elder brother of the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, has been reported dead following complications from Coronavirus (COVID- 19). News of his demise was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Mr Chris Nehikhare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary in the state. According to the statement, the late Ogie, who was a PDP leader in Egor Local Government Area of the state, died on Monday in Benin. “Edo PDP mourns the passing of one of its leaders in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Mr John Ogie, the party received the news of the passing of Mr Ogie with shock and sadness. “He was a dedicated, loyal and committed member of our great party.”

