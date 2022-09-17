News

Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency commences Scales 3.0 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in conjunction with partners have flag-off COVID-19 Scales 3.0 Vaccination in Benin City, the state capital. In his address at the event tagged; Strategy for Accelerating COVID-19 Vaccination in Edo, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof,. (Mrs.) Akoria, pointed out that he is pleased with the progress made by the government to rid the state of the dreaded corona virus. She said; “it is heartwarming that today we continue the march to gradual return to normal with the commencement of SCALES 3.0 strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination in our resolve to collectively defeat the scourge of the virus.” According to him, “the Scales 3.0 campaign will be taking place in all the18 local government areas of the state.

Where vaccination centres will be established beyond our health facilities, adding that several vaccination centres, including organisations, religious houses, market places and other strategic locations with high human traffic would be targeted. The deputy governor further added that there was the need for more people to be vaccinated saying that when more than 70 percent of the entire population is vaccinated, the march towards defeating the dreaded disease could be guaranteed. Continuing, he said; “Our experience from the previous vaccination campaigns is that there is a lot of misconception and we need to focus on what the people are saying, why they do not want to be vaccinated so that we can deal with those challenges with a view to eradicating them so that herd-immunisation can be achieved” she concluded. One of the community leaders present at the event, Pa Wilberforce Osayande, applauded the state government for taking adequate steps to defeat COVID-19 scourge.

He said he had earlier taken the vaccine since last year advising those who have not taken the vaccines to go ahead and do so, as , according to him, ” the vaccine is safe and it is only when all of us have taken the vaccine that adequate protection from the scourge can be guaranteed”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Catholic priest in Enugu dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following Covid-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre. Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figure in 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Saturday recorded its lowest COVID-19 daily infection figure this year, in continuation of a steady run of low figures that began last month. The 112 new cases on Saturday is lower than the 120 infections recorded last Sunday, which was the lowest in 2021. The new figure raised the total number of cases in […]
News

Ugwuanyi emerges new PDP leader in S/East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu yesterday adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the new leader in the South-East zone. Mr. Ali Odefa, Acting Chairman of the PDP in South-East, made this known to newsmen shortly after its meeting in the state.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica