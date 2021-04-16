Education

Edo State Varsity matriculates 593, Inducts first post graduate students

The Edo State University, Uzairue, has matriculated a total of 593 students, as it inducted its first post graduate students.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, at the ceremony, reiterated the commitment of the school’s management to ensure that all programmes offered by the institution are completed within the stipulated time frame.
Prof. Aluyor, while declaring the ceremony open, enumerated some of the university’s achievements to include its ranking as third in Nigeria and best amongst the state owned universities in the 2018 open educational resources ranking of Nigerian universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC)
First in Nigeria to own an Anatomage, which is the most advanced digital device for the training of medical students and first university in Nigeria and West Africa to acquire the CANVAS learning management system (LMS) for teaching.

