Edo Supplementary Poll: LP kicks as PDP, APC win

The supplementary elections in Edo State on Saturday were won by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), while the state’s Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Kelly Ogbaloi, kicked against the results. In the Edo House of Assembly election, PDP’s Destiny Enabulele, Natasha Osawaru and Uyi Omosigho were declared winners in Ovia Southwest, Egor and Oredo East constituencies respectively. In the supplementary election in Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwonde federal constituency of Edo state, APC’s Billy Osawaru emerged victorious, as the poll was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 25. Recall that the electoral umpire had on March 21, declared the March 18 Edo House of Assembly election in Ovia Southwest, Egor and Oredo East constituencies inconclusive. In the elections earlier conducted in Edo, PDP won twelve of the 24 seats of the state’s House of Assembly; APC’s candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies, with LP winning one seat.