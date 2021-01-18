Edo: Suspension of schools’ resumption applies to all educational institutions

The Edo State government has said that the suspension of schools’ resumption in the state is applicable to all educational institutions in the state.

The government noted that the directive would be reviewed on February 1, 2021, when the outcome of efforts tocheckthespreadof coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state would be evaluated.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state government was taking drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus and protect lives and livelihoods in the state.

According to him, “The Edo State government hereby announces that the suspension of schools’ resumption is applicable to all educational institutions in Edo State, from pre-school up to tertiary institutions.

“This directive subsists till February 1, 2021, when efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) are to be reviewed.”

He said the government is collaborating with communities and organisations on enlightenment and enforcements of new measures to ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in public, use of handwashing stations, restrictions on religious and social gathering.

and new guidelines for operations of markets, hospitality and transport sectors. He reiterated the need to avoid crowded places, closed spaces and close contact with people, adding that compliance and enforcement teams had been mobilised to ensure that the directives were adhered to.

