Edo targets N2bn investment in tourism, others

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki is scheduled to receive a delegation of the trade mission from the Miami- Dade County, Florida, United States, expected to explore investment opportunities in tourism, maritime and aviation, among others. According to the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Cooperatives, Afie Braimoh, the delegation is expected to be in Benin from June 18 and 19.

She said the 40-man delegation would include four Miami commissioners, among other top US-based investors, who will explore various opportunities for partnership and investment in the state, leveraging the reforms and business-friendly environment as well as incentives provided by the Obaseki administration to support business growth and sustainability.

Braimoh said the state government struck the deal for the investment meeting during her last visit to America where she met with the County’s Director of Protocol and International Affairs for Miami International Airport, Mr. Desmond Alufohai, from Sabo-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state. She said the County Director has facilitated several annual trade missions across Africa and other continents for years.

 

