Edo teachers cry out over slashing of February salaries by govt

Edo State public school teachers have accused the Edo State Government of slashing their February salary due to the strike declared by their umbrella body, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). The NUT had directed their members to embark on a strike over non-implementation of a series of demands by the teachers, which was later suspended after five days. A Head-Teacher in one of the public primary schools in the state, who did not want her name in print, said that N25,000 was removed from her salary for the month of February over the last strike embarked by teachers. She also said that the government had circulated a memo, which directed that all head teachers would have to re-apply and go through a test. “About N25,000 was removed from my February salary, and the same thing applies to other teachers, but the deduction was not uniform. I was also reliably informed that all head teachers in the state have been directed to reapply and sit for a test. I was also told that they have planned to remove some head teachers,” the head teacher said. Other teachers, who spoke with New Telegraph, also claimed that between N6,000 and N23,000 were deducted from salaries of teachers in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...