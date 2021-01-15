Edo: Teachers’ planned strike unnecessary – SUBEB chair

The Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Oviawe yesterday said that the next week’s planned strike by the state primary school teachers is unnecessary and uncalled for.

This was as she noted that the Edo State primary school teachers were one of the best treated teachers in terms of remuneration in the country. The SUBEB chair, who disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Benin, the state capital, explained further that in terms of remuneration, the takehome pay of the teachers was more than that of average civil servants in the state. On the planned strike by primary school teachers in the state, Oviawe told journalists that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is the most teacherfriendly government in the country.

“There is no basis for the proposed strike. The governor has done much for the teachers. Edo State Government does not have any issue with anybody, the government has been very pro-teachers,” she said. Oviawe, however, stated that only three of the Local Government Councils in the state owed primary school teachers’ salaries and allowances, saying already SUBEB had trained no fewer than 11,400 teachers in the last two years.

