Edo: Teachers to declare indefinite strike on Monday

The Edo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday directed primary school teachers and school heads in the state public schools to embark on indefinitestrikebeginningfrom Monday, January 18, 2021.

The directive was contained in a communique issued at the end of its enlarged StateWingExecutiveCouncil (SWEC) on Tuesday, January 12 in Benin, which was signed by state Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe; the Assistant Secretary General, Moni Modesty-Itua, andthreeother officers of the union. The statement noted that the directive to embark on indefinite strike was as a result of the failure of the Edo State Government to meet its 10-points demands, adding that the strike ordered was sequel to the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued to the state government.

“All public primary school Heads and teachers in the 18 local government areas of the state should unfailingly embark on indefinite strike from 12a.m of Monday, January 18, 2012 and ensure that all teaching and learning tools in their possessions are completely put in off-mode,” the communique stated. While commending the Edo State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Controller of Labour, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their interventions, the union expresseddismayoverwhatit described as glaring and persistent nonchalant attitude of thestategovernmenttowards the teachers’ demand

Like this: Like Loading...