Edo Tech Firm Launches Offline Transfer App, Tokens

A Benin-based tech firm in Edo State, DPG Soft Solutions, yesterday launched a software application known as “Tokens” for offline transactions.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, the state capital, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DPG Soft Solutions, Mr Philips Nguzor, said the app was developed to address the bottleneck in payment system arising as a result of the Federal Government’s drive for an economy devoid of heavy cash transactions in the country.

The Tokens, he noted, provided a platform to complete transactions between traders, who use the app without a mobile network, saying: “It will make life easier for our market women because they can use it without data.

I observe many people who still go to the bank to queue, do that because they need cash for shuttle buses. It is understandable because no commercial driver can wait for a transaction to be confirmed.

However, this app has come to solve the challenges because the confirmation is instant.