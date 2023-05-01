News

Edo Tech Firm Launches Offline Transfer App, Tokens

Edo State-based tech firm, DPG Soft Solutions on Monday launched a software application known as “Tokens” for offline transactions.

Briefing newsmen in Benin, Mr Philips Nguzor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of DPG Soft Solutions said the app had come to address the bottleneck in the payment system arising as a result of the Federal Government’s drive for an economy devoid of heavy cash transactions in the country.

Tokens, he said, provided a platform to complete transactions between traders, who use the app without a mobile network.

“It will make life easier for our market women because they can use it without data. I observe many who still go to the bank to queue, do that because they need cash for shuttling buses.

“It is understandable because no commercial driver can wait for a transaction to be confirmed. However, this app has come to solve the challenge because the confirmation is instant.

It is software that bypasses all the difficulties experienced in online transactions; it works either with or without a mobile network. What is required is for the users to enable their Wi-Fi”, he said.

Nguzor described the technological innovation of the firm’s investment to solve this problem for a lot of Nigerians.

He said Nigeria was in a critical stage where people are trying to push the system to a cashless economy, hence the development of the social financing network to bridge the gap.

On the security of the software, the CEO explained that the firm was riding on the shoulders of Flutter Wave as a gateway for financial transactions.

According to him, every measure is in place to ensure a safe system and transaction as they are levels of verification in the background.

He noted, however, that the firm would not sleep on its oasis towards ensuring more safer and secure digital applications.

