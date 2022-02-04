Metro & Crime

Edo timber dealers protest 7 months forest closure by govt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

…say 8,000 jobs at stake

It was pandemonium in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Friday, as members of the Edo State Timber Dealers Association and their allied organisations took to the streets to protest a long embargo placed on the forest by the state government.

The protesters, which include: timber dealers, lorry drivers and sawmill workers’ associations with their lorries and placards bearing different inscriptions, blocked the ever-busy Ring Road (King Square) chanting solidarity songs and pleading with the Edo State Government to lift the over seven months embargo on the forest.

Some inscriptions on the placards included: ‘Obaseki, over 8,000 persons are out of a job’, ‘Governor Obaseki has stopped us from going to the bush, but the Chinese have taken over our bush’, ‘We voted you not to suffer’ and ‘Obaseki, what offence have we committed?’ among others

Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council secretariat, the Secretary of the Edo State Sawmill Dealers Association, Dr. Nosa Abebonmsan, said, Edo forests have been locked for seven months and nothing is happening, he said they are going around to let the governor know that they are hungry and in debt because of loans they collected.

“Our forests have been locked for seven months and nothing is happening, we are going around to let the governor know that we are hungry and in debt because of loans we collected.

“We need them to be aware that we need to resume our work because our work is seasonal. By April the rainy season will set in, last year, we only worked for six months, so our children are at home, that is why we are moving to government house.

“Our workforce is over 8,000, all of them are at home. Think of the ripple effect. We stood by this governor when he was contesting, he didn’t tell us we are going to suffer. Our forests are closed to indigenes, but opened to the Chinese to be picking woods,” he said

Also, speaking, Mr. Walter Enobubor, Chairman of Edo State Lorry Owners, said their over 2,000 lorries in the state are not working, and that each of the lorries has three workers and that that is the number that had been rendered jobless.

 

Our Reporters

