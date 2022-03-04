Edo to abolish law on sedition, criminal defamation

Edo State gGovernment yesterday said it has commenced the process to abolish the laws of sedition and criminal defamation to engender freedom of speech needed by media practice in line with the laws of the land. Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this as a keynote speaker at the maiden Radio Nigeria, Bronze FM, Benin, inaugural lecture and award with the theme “Deepening democracy; role of the media”. Represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Bart Andrew Emwanta, Obaseki said: “Last Wednesday, the Edo State Executive Council considered and approved five Executive Bills for onward transmission to the Edo State House of Assembly for legislative action.

One of the Bills is the Edo State Criminal Law 2022 Bill. “Under the proposed Law, the provisions on Sedition and Criminal Defamation were taken out in line with decisions of Appellate Courts, which align with constitutional provisions on the right to freedom of expression and the press.” In his remarks, Chairman of the event and National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, charged the media to help Nigerians choose the right candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

