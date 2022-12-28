News

Edo to audit orphanage homes, close fake ones

The Edo State government yesterday said it would embark on the auditing of orphanage homes in the state to separate fake ones from those operating in line with the needed standard. Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Adaze Emwanta, stated this during the Christmas party organized by the ministry in conjunction with the Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation, for orphans drawn from parts of the state at the state secretariat.

The commissioner said his ministry has gotten a nod from Governor Godwin Obaseki to begin the auditing by January 2023. He said: “Recently there was one particular orphanage that wrote directly to the governor and it was when the governor referred it to us that we realized that this was an orphanage that had been shut down. But, in between when the former commissioner resigned and when I was appointed, the orphanage has been operating. “Some of these orphanages give out children directly without following the laid down rules, but we are out for such orphan

 

