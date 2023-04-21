Edo to construct nine parks, gardens

The Edo State government has disclosed plans to construct nine parks and gardens in different locations across Benin City, the state capital, as part of its efforts as improving the environmental ambience of the city. The Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Osasere Evbuomwan, who made this development known, charged members of the public to cooperate with the government in the realisation of this laudable objective. According to him, “the general public is hereby informed that Edo State government, in pursuant of its beautification plan, has awarded the contract for the construction of nine parks and gardens in Benin City. “To this end, members of the public, particularly host communities and areas where these parks and gardens are located, are kindly requested to lend their necessary support and cooperation for the realisation of this laudable project as work has already commenced.” The commissioner further noted that the parks and gardens will be constructed in selected areas, which include, “Dumez Road Park; Pond Associated to Dumez Park Along Dumez Road off Sapele Road; Airport Road; Gapiona Pond 5; Gapiona Pond Landscape, Gapiona GRA; Iguosa Landscape, Iguosa, Benin-Lagos Road; Iyoba Street Greening, Iyoba, Siluko Road; Ogiso Landscape, Ogiso and M.M. Way and Urora, Benin-Auchi Road.”