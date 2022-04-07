News

Edo to deal with gender-based violence perpetrators – Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The wife of Edo State governor and Chairperson, Edo State Gender- Based Violence Management Committee, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday said the state would deal ruthlessly with offenders of genderbased violence irrespective of their social standing. She made this declaration during a press conference held by the committee in charge of gender-based violence (Edo-GBVMC) at the Government House, Benin City, to express satisfaction on the recent court judgement secured by the committee. Recall that a Magistrate’s Court at Ebvouriaria, had sentenced one Michael Ogoke, 57, to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine for raping a seven-year-old girl in Benin. Speaking yesterday, the governor’s wife said the outcome of the judgement has spurred the committee to keep on waging the war against any form of genderbased violence in the state. “I keep saying conviction, conviction and at the end of our work. When we get conviction, we are energised and we are happy,” she said.”

 

