Edo to deal with gender-based violence perpetrators – Obaseki

The wife of Edo State governor and Chairperson, Edo State Gender- Based Violence Management Committee, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday said the state would deal ruthlessly with offenders of genderbased violence irrespective of their social standing. She made this declaration during a press conference held by the committee in charge of gender-based violence (Edo-GBVMC) at the Government House, Benin City, to express satisfaction on the recent court judgement secured by the committee. Recall that a Magistrate’s Court at Ebvouriaria, had sentenced one Michael Ogoke, 57, to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine for raping a seven-year-old girl in Benin. Speaking yesterday, the governor’s wife said the outcome of the judgement has spurred the committee to keep on waging the war against any form of genderbased violence in the state. “I keep saying conviction, conviction and at the end of our work. When we get conviction, we are energised and we are happy,” she said.”
Related Articles
Why we settled for August 17 WAEC date – NUT
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said the unanimous choice of August 17 as commencement date for the West African Senior Students Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), was to make sure students in the country joined their counterparts in other African countries in sitting for this year’s WAEC. Secretary General of the NUT, Dr. Mike Ene, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two dead, eight wounded in US nightclub shooting
Ten people were shot early on Sunday in a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub in an outburst of suspected gang-related violence that killed two people and critically injured two others, police said. Police believe more than one shooter fled the chaotic scene at the Lavish Lounge club before deputies arrived. A very large crowd had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 24 deaths,1,005 fresh infections
Nigeria’s single-day count of deaths recorded another increase on Friday, with 24 persons confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications across the country. According to data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is the country’s highest daily count within the past two weeks. The last time the single-day tally of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)