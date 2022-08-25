Edo to hold LG polls Jan 19, 2023

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has adjusted the timetable for the conduct of local government elections in the state. The council poll is now scheduled to hold on January 19, 2023, against January 14, 2023 which was earlier announced. In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Commission, S. A. Osayande, on behalf of the Chairman of EDSIEC, the electoral body said, “Further to the earlier Notice of Elections released on the 18th day of August, 2022 for the conduct of Local Government Elections in Edo State, the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to make the underlisted adjustments: “Electioneering to end on midnight of Tuesday 17 January, 2023; The Election will now hold on Thursday 19th January, 2023.” He added, “All other activities in the earlier Notice of Elections remain the same, except the screening of candidates which has been stepped down for the political parties to handle. Please, be guided accordingly.”

