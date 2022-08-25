News

Edo to hold LG polls Jan 19, 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has adjusted the timetable for the conduct of local government elections in the state. The council poll is now scheduled to hold on January 19, 2023, against January 14, 2023 which was earlier announced. In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Commission, S. A. Osayande, on behalf of the Chairman of EDSIEC, the electoral body said, “Further to the earlier Notice of Elections released on the 18th day of August, 2022 for the conduct of Local Government Elections in Edo State, the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to make the underlisted adjustments: “Electioneering to end on midnight of Tuesday 17 January, 2023; The Election will now hold on Thursday 19th January, 2023.” He added, “All other activities in the earlier Notice of Elections remain the same, except the screening of candidates which has been stepped down for the political parties to handle. Please, be guided accordingly.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gov Emmanuel to CAN: I’ll complete all ongoing projects before 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Urges Church leaders to rally congregation for voter registration, Covid sensitization, ors …wants group to tone down rthetoric of 2023 succession politics Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has vowed to completing all ongoing projects in the state before 2023, but lamented the global challenge posed by Covid-19 in the world which has affected […]
News

FG inaugurates N182m road networks in Kebbi poly

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The federal Ministry of Works and Housing has inaugurated N182 million internal road networks at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. The 1.8 kilometer road network, which was commissioned yesterday by the Minister of Works an Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on the polytechnic premises, is part of the Federal Government intervention projects. Delivering […]
News

Primary: Omo-Agege unfolds agenda for Delta in 60-page manifesto

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Deputy Senate President and the sole All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has released a manifesto he described as “the work-plan to build a new Delta State.” In a statement, which he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Deputy Senate President christened his manifesto […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica