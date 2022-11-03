Edo to recover N1.5bn from land-grabbers, pay restitution to victims

The Edo State Government yesterday announced that following the recovery of government land at Irhirhi-Obazagbon- Ogheghe area of the state, it was discovered that the sum of N1.5 billion was collected by land grabbers in the locality between 2020 and 2022. It therefore reiterated its resolve to put an end to the illegal act by retrieving the whopping sums of money for the restitution of the 499 victims that had been identified by the verification committee saddled with that responsibility. Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, who stated the position of government during a press briefing in Benin, called on prospective property owners in the state to do due diligence before embarking on development of their property. Nehikhare, who decried the activities of land grabbers in the state, said that the government was worried that such a huge amount of money would be in the hands of individuals, stressing that those already arrested and those still on the run would have their days in court. “Edo State Government is determined to sanitise the administration of land in the state. Following the recovery of government land in the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe axis, it was discovered that N1.5 billion was collected by land grabbers from the 499 victims that have come forward to complain in the last two years.”
