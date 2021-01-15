News

Edo to transporters: Don’t pick passengers without face masks

As part of measures to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the Edo State Government has directed commercial drivers operating in the state, and especially members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) not to pick passengers who do not wear face masks. The directive was given by a member of the Edo State COVID-19 Risk Communication Team, Mrs. Irene Uabor, while addressing members of the NURTW during a sensitisation programme with stakeholders in the transportation sector.

“The need to observe social distancing in vehicles and wearing of face masks by all cannot be over emphasis. If these measures are in place, we can curb the spread of COVID-19,” she said, adding that the state government would be rolling out more measures to curb the spread of the infectious virus.

“Don’t carry any passenger, who is not wearing a face mask. If we all practice and adhere to all the guidelines put in place by the authorities, we will win the war against the deadly disease together,” she noted.

Uabor urged the participants at the sensitisation programme to pass the message to other members of the union, saying “go back to your communities and motor parks and educate other members of your union on the need to practice all the guidelines put in place to check the spread of coronavirus.” “COVID-19 is real. Right from the first wave and now the second wave, it is real.

