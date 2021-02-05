Business

Edo to upskill female artisans with eco-friendly generator

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has commenced engagement with skilled artisans, equipment fabricators and other key stakeholders in the formal and non-formal sectors of the economy in the state in pursuance of a project to construct an eco-friendly generator for low-income female artisans in Nigeria.

According to Obayuwana Eghosa in a report, the institution won a grant for the project from the Carleton University and the Canadian Government through its Centre for Gender Studies and Women Development for Gender Equality and Gendered Design in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programmme.

The interactive session, which was held in Benin City, the Edo State capital, had artisans and women groups from across the state in attendance. Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, said the institution had been repositioned to deliver excellence in learning and research in science and technology as well as in contributing to reducing drudgery and improving work processes in different artisanal and professional fields.

He said the grant from the Canadian Government was for the development of an eco-friendly generator for low-income female artisans in Nigeria, with a view to mainstreaming women in the development of the country by developing machines that reduces stress, enhances productivity and consequently improve their livelihoods. According to him, “we are putting the polytechnic and Edo State on the global technology map.

We are looking forward to receiving other such grants to contribute to development of society and bequeathing our students with world-class learning experience. This is very much in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s plan for the school.

“The focus on women is to provide them with machines that are tailor-made to address their challenges in working with technology. So, we believe this project will be beneficial to women in Usen community, the state and Nigeria at large.” The primary investigator on the project, Dr. Ese Esther Oriarewo, and the co-primary investigator, Dr. Obokhai Kess Asikhia, expressed their delight in working with the artisans in the state on the development of the generator.

Dr. Asikhia said the interactive session afforded them the opportunity to engage primarily with those who will make use of the technology and understand their challenges so as to develop the machine to meet their peculiar needs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Aviation Ministry to spend N30bn on upgrading Katsina Airport

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

The Federal Ministry of Aviation has pledged to spend N30 billion on renovating the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina.   The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika made the disclosure Tuesday in Katsina while fielding questions from journalists. He added that within the next one month his ministry will begin work on the establishment of […]
Business

COVID-19: Actuarial expert expresses concern over insurers’ solvency

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

RECAPITALISATION The underwriters are currently recapitaliaing to increase their paid up capital F ollowing the impact of COVID-19 on global economy, the Chairman /CEO, Achor Actuarial Services Limited, Dr Pius Apere, has expressed concern over the solvency rate of Nigeria’s underwriting firms.     Apere, who expressed the feelings  in a paper entitled ‘Recapitalization of […]
Business

NACCIMA partners Indonesia on agribusiness technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) have agreed plans to boost agribusiness technology potential in both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and volume of trade. Speaking during the first edition of Nigerian-Indonesian Business Forum organised by NACCIMA in partnership with ITPC in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica