Edo Train Attack: 20 abducted, not 32 – Commissioner

Edo State Commissioner for Communication, Chris Nehikhare, said that an intelligence report has shown that 20 persons were kidnapped from the Igueben Train Station in the state. The state had earlier said 32 persons were abducted during the attack which occurred over the weekend.

Nehikhare made the clarification yesterday at a media briefing in Benin, the Edo capital, while giving an update on the incident. He also said seven of the abducted persons have been rescued. “The kidnappers successfully kidnapped 20 persons at the Igueben train station and not 32 persons as previously said,” Nehikhare said. “Out of the 20 persons, seven have been rescued while 13 persons are still with the kidnappers. “The operation is ongoing and we are confident that very soon, the ordeal of the innocent citizens will soon be over.”

He said Phillip Shaibu, deputy governor of the state, had a conversation with traditional rulers in the locality on the consequences of harbouring kidnappers. “If kidnappers are found residing or using any of the property in the community, such property would be forfeited to the state government and would be destroyed,” he said.

“Also, if at any point, those that use the facility were found to have killed any of their captives, the owner of such facility would be charged for murder and prosecuted along with the perpetrators of the crime. “The deputy governor also told the traditional rulers to increase surveillance in their areas to prevent crime.” He advised the media to work with the information from the government and not from other sources for the safety of the family of the victims. The commissioner also said Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured the families of the abductees of safe rescue of the victims.

