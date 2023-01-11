Metro & Crime

Edo Train Attack: 20 people abducted, not 32 – Commissioner

Edo State’s Commissioner for Communication Chris Nehikhare, says an intelligence report has shown that 20 persons were kidnapped from the Igueben Train Station in the state.

The state had earlier said 32 persons were abducted during the attack which occurred over the weekend.

Nehikhare made the clarification Wednesday at a media briefing in Benin, the Edo capital, while giving an update on the incident.

He also said seven of the abducted persons have been rescued.

“The kidnappers successfully kidnapped 20 persons at the Igueben train station and not 32 persons as previously reported,” Nehikhare said.

“Out of the 20 persons, seven have been rescued while 13 persons are still with the kidnappers.

“The operation is ongoing and we are confident that very soon, the ordeal of the innocent citizens will soon be over.”

 

Our Reporters

