Edo Train Attack: Group warns against on contradictory figures

Edo State-based group, Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF), yesterday cautioned the government and security agencies on the contradictory figures of the number of people still with kidnappers that stormed the Igueben train station last Saturday and went away with many people.

Initial reports indicated that 31 people were abducted on the day of the incident and that so far seven have regained their freedom, but the Edo State government through its Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, on Wednesday said the latest intelligence report showed that 20 people were abducted on that day out of which seven are now free. Reacting to the development in Benin City, the Convener of CECF, Roy Oribhabor, while urging government to ensure that all the victims were released, also said the reason why many of the family members were evasive was their claim that; “They are acting on security agencies’ directive not to talk to people and the media about so their safety would not be jeopardized.”

 

NEITI partners ministry to improve mining sector revenue

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has deepened partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) with a view to improve revenue contributions from the mining sector to the Federation Account.   Speaking at a meeting between both organisations at the weekend in Abuja, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who […]
CMD of LUTH commends Bruderhilfe over its charity initiative

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Chris Bode, has commended Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative for spreading joy among different people, communities and organisations across Nigeria through its care giving and charity walk initiative. He gave the commendation during the week when he received various medical items and consumables on […]
Customs boss to Senate: We can’t stop smuggling due to bad governance

Smugglers provide employment for the border communities. Hence, they cooperate with the smugglers… When you go to these communities… there is no government presence, no water, some have to cross to other countries to get medical attention…’ The Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Ahmadu Ali (rtd), yesterday, told the Senate that his agency […]

