Edo Train Attack: Group warns against on contradictory figures

Edo State-based group, Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF), yesterday cautioned the government and security agencies on the contradictory figures of the number of people still with kidnappers that stormed the Igueben train station last Saturday and went away with many people.

Initial reports indicated that 31 people were abducted on the day of the incident and that so far seven have regained their freedom, but the Edo State government through its Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, on Wednesday said the latest intelligence report showed that 20 people were abducted on that day out of which seven are now free. Reacting to the development in Benin City, the Convener of CECF, Roy Oribhabor, while urging government to ensure that all the victims were released, also said the reason why many of the family members were evasive was their claim that; “They are acting on security agencies’ directive not to talk to people and the media about so their safety would not be jeopardized.”

