Edo Train Attack: Metchie urges Buhari to sign Hunters and Forestry Bill into law

The Assistant Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, Ambassador Johnny Metchie, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign the Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill into law, saying it is a sure way of deterring terrorists and other criminal elements from using the forests to commit atrocities against the people of Nigeria.
Terrorists had on Saturday, attacked a train station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and abducted scores of passengers who were waiting to board a train while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.
Reacting to the incident on Monday, Chief Metchie told journalists in Abuja, that it has become an urgent matter for the President to sign the bill into law which would empower Forest Guards to bear arms and protect farms and forests as is the case in many other countries.
He recalled that both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the bill and transmitted same to the President, waiting for his accent, adding that one of the most effective ways to curb the menace of bandits and other terror activities, is to recruit, arm and empower young men and women as hunters and forest guards to make it difficult for criminals to operate from the forests.
Metchie, who is the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, noted that when the bill is signed into law, the Hunters and Forestry Security Service would take over the protection and safeguard of forests across the country.
He said: “The incident that happened in Edo last Saturday, where many passengers waiting to board a train were attacked and abducted is very unfortunate and regrettable.
“While I condemn the dastardly act and sympathise with victims and their families, I want to use this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sign the Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill into law. The bill is before Mr. President just waiting for his accent.
“I have lived in many countries, including those in Europe, United States, Canada and others. In these countries, even in South Africa, the forests are protected by Forest Guards and Hunters. And this helps tremendously in curbing activities of criminals especially those that use the forests as hideout to carry out nefarious activities.”
Metchie who is also the President General of Umueri community, said the Police, the Army and other security agencies would benefit immensely, if thousands of young people are recruited across the states to protect the forests, as that would make their job of protecting the nation easier.

 

