Edo Train Attack: Shaibu meets with Igueben leaders, security chiefs

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has said the government is strengthening security to check crime and criminality. Shaibu disclosed this after meeting with heads of security agencies and community leaders at the Igueben Railway Station in the Igueben Local Government Area yesterday. The deputy governor was joined at the meeting by other top government officials, including the representative of Edo Central in the Senate Clifford Ordia and House of Assembly Speaker Marcus Onobun. Shaibu, who called for calm, urged the public to provide information that will aid the rescue efforts by security agencies.

He said: “We were here on Sunday for a fact finding mission and today, we are here again to give moral support to our security troops on ground and also have another discussion to review all our activities since this kidnapping incident happened and to see areas to improve on.

 

Our Reporters

