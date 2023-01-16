Edo Train Station Kidnap: Joint operatives rescue 12 victims

Joint Security Operatives on Saturday night rescued 12 more victims of the Igueben Train Station kidnap in Edo State. The special force was made up of men from the Army, Police, DSS, local vigilance group, hunters and other security agencies. Speaking to journalists shortly after visiting the victims at the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin City, Governor Godwin Obaseki berated the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for not providing enough security in their facilities, especially after the Kaduna train kidnap episode last year. He also threatened to sanction traditional rulers in the area who are still giving their lands to herdsmen for grazing. The governor said no amount was paid for the release of the victims, but that the Special Forces went in and overpowered the kidnappers who ran away with the remaining two victims who are said to be staff of the NRC. Obaseki said: “We thank God, we are grateful that we have been able to secure the release of almost all the people who were kidnapped about a week ago from the Igueben Train Station in Edo State. “It has been a very grueling experience, something we never prayed for and we hope that it would not happen again. They tested the will of our security system that we have put in place and we are so glad that the system has been resilient. In the last one week, we have been able to be on the trail of the kidnappers, we contained them to certain areas, they could not leave the area we contained them to and with all intelligence and the aerial support we got from the Air Force, from the police, the drone support, the technology support we were able to track them and with the training of the Special Forces we have and all the other members of the team we put together, we were able to release 12 out of the fourteen still being held hostage unharmed. “We think it is something worth celebrating, we think we should thank and appreciate members of our security forces, the sacrifice they put in, the endless nights, the sleepless nights which they put into this must be commended.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...