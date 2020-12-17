News

Edo: Tribunal to decide Obaseki, Shaibu, others’ fate January 11

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, the state capital, will on January 11, 2021 determine the fate of Governor Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that are respondents in the four of the five petitions filed against them at the tribunal.

Justice Yunusa Musaled three-member tribunal during yesterday’s sitting gave a detailed report on the pre-hearing sessions of the last two weeks. Justice Musa, assisted by Justices Suleiman Yahaya Abubakar and Olufunmilayo Stanley, had last week replaced the disbanded Justice Abdulrazak Abdulkareem-led three-member tribunal.

The new panel of judges disclosed that hearing in the four petitions would separately be on January 11, 12 and 13, 2021.

The newly constituted tribunal members are to sit and hear the remaining four petitions in view of the December 11 dismiss al, in a unanimous ruling of the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship candidate, Ukonga Onaivi, against Obaseki, the PDP and INEC for failing to file pre-hearing notice.

The four other petitions before the tribunal were filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Iboi Emmanuel; the Action Peoples Party (APP) without joining its governorship candidate, Amos Areloegbe; Allied Peoples Movement (APM), excluding its governorship candidate, Igbineweka Osamuede; and Tracy Agol, without joining its political party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

