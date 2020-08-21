News

Edo: Tricycle, motorcycle operators endorse Obaseki

Over 100 tricycle and motorcycle operators, under the aegis of ANNEWAT, an amalgamation of seven different unions, yesterday stormed Benin, the Edo State capital, to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki for re-election in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

This was as they cited the governor’s sterling performance, especially his administration’s key reforms in the transport sector, as part of reasons they are throwing their weight behind his second term. State Secretary of ANNEWAT, Mr. Daniel Aiyegbeni, said the governor has done excellently well since his assumption of office as governor of the state, especially the abolition of multiple levies and taxes that characterised the previous administration. He said the drivers were now experiencing a new lease of life as they could now save for the future after working, against what was obtainable in the past when they worked to enrich the pockets of political thugs.

“If you check the mirrors on your tricycles, they are intact. Before now, many of us did not have mirrors. We have seen the end of that era of oppression and would never pray for it to return. We are reinstating our support for the government. This is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. We are here to say no to oppression, we are not going back to Egypt; forward ever and backward never.

