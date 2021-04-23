News

Edo: Two killed in renewed cult clashes

Two people were reportedly killed in a renewed cult clash between two cult groups in Benin, Edo State. The rivalry between the cult groups began on Saturday following the killing of a man identified simply as Ogbomo, allegedly by a rival group.

Ogbomo was said to have been killed by a four-man gang about 4pm at Esigie Street, 3rd Circular Road, Benin on Saturday. Angered by the killing, on Monday afternoon, Ogbomo’s group retaliated with the killing of a commercial bus driver on 3rd Circular Road by Esigie Junction. A witness, who only identified himself as Okharedia, said he and other passengers boarded a commercial bus from Ekiosa Market to New Benin by Upper Mission Junction.

He said: “Halfway into the journey, an Audi car overtook us and forced the driver to stop. “The next thing the gunmen came out of the Audi car and dragged the bus driver out and shot him at close range.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kotongs Bello, said he was not aware of the development. He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area was yet to brief the command. According to him, the DPOs of various police stations usually brief the command of any development. He said: “I am not aware of this one.”

