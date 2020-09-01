Edo, UBEC strengthen basic education, improve quality assurance

As part of efforts to sustain reforms in the basic education sector in Edo State, the Governor Godwin Obaseki- led administration has distributed no fewer than 25 motorcycles to Quality Assurance Officers in the 18 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) across the state.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said the distribution of the motorcycles to the LGEAs was to further strengthen the implementation of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme as the officers would be better equipped to carry out their duties of monitoring and inspection of schools.

Osa Oviawe said: “What we are seeing today is part of efforts by the Governor Obaseki-led administration to tap from the Federal Government’s counterpart funding, which made the purchase of the motorcycles possible.

“This was made possible with the collaboration of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Edo State Government. It was facilitated through the financial effort and support of Governor Obaseki.

Initially, 18 motorcycles were distributed in the first phase to each of the LGEAs, and today additional 25 motorcycles were distributed.”

He, however, added that the motorcycles would go a long way in strengthening monitoring of schools under the EDOBEST programme across the state by the Quality Assurance Officers, saying: “Our Quality Assurance Officers are now more empowered and equipped to visit schools daily for monitoring and inspection.

The motorcycles will further enhance their work. On her part, the Edo State Coordinator of UBEC and the Quality Assurance Officer, Mrs. Beatrice Okei, said monitoring and inspection would improve and guarantee quality teaching and learning in primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

She also added: “We expect the Quality Assurance Officers, who could not visit their various schools before to take advantage of these motorcycles to carry out their schedules in their LGAs and give feedback to stakeholders in the basic education sector

