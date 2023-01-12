Edo unveils new jerseys for Insurance, Queens

…plans to build stadium for Insurance

The Edo State Government yesterday unveiled a new set of jerseys sponsored by the corporate world for both Bendel Insurance Football Club and the female team, Edo Queens. Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu also at the event revealed plans to build a stadium for the Bendel Insurance football club. At a ceremony held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State Deputy Governor restated the state’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to turn both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens FC to the envy of other clubs in Nigerian football.

While unveiling the new jerseys, Shaibu, who is now the Chairman of both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens, said both clubs were special teams, and Edo State would continue to treat them specially. “We have broken the barrier by making sure both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens get equal pay. The quality of the jerseys for both teams is the same. “Another thing we do is that as the governor, deputy governor receives their salaries, the players get their salaries. We don’t owe players. They also have the biggest match bonuses, which we pay immediately after every match,” he said.

He also stated that every year, there would be on Edo State Sports Festival to discover more athletes for the state. He thanked the sponsors for believing in the state. “The two coastal buses for Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens were bought through the sales of their jerseys. The government is building a new stadium for Bendel Insurance, which will be a source of revenue for the club.” Earlier, the Executive Director of Sterling Bank, Tunde Adeola, said the bank would continue to sponsor Bendel Insurance FC. Also, the Chief Executive officer of Peculiar Ultimate, sponsor of Edo Queens, Olarewanju Adeleke, said he would continue to give more financial support to the team.

The chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, said: “Last year when I was giving my opening remarks, Bendel Insurance was in the Nigeria National League (NNL). Today is my second opening remark, and Bendel Insurance is in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). I am hopeful that by next year when I give my next opening remark, Bendel Insurance would have emerged as champions of the NPFL.” Among sports personalities present at the occasion include former coach of Bendel Insurance, Alabi Aisien, former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, NFF member Aisa Falode, chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Gbenga Elegbeleye and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, David Aigbovo.

