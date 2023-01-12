Sports

Edo unveils new jerseys for Insurance, Queens

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…plans to build stadium for Insurance

The Edo State Government yesterday unveiled a new set of jerseys sponsored by the corporate world for both Bendel Insurance Football Club and the female team, Edo Queens. Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu also at the event revealed plans to build a stadium for the Bendel Insurance football club. At a ceremony held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State Deputy Governor restated the state’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to turn both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens FC to the envy of other clubs in Nigerian football.

While unveiling the new jerseys, Shaibu, who is now the Chairman of both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens, said both clubs were special teams, and Edo State would continue to treat them specially. “We have broken the barrier by making sure both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens get equal pay. The quality of the jerseys for both teams is the same. “Another thing we do is that as the governor, deputy governor receives their salaries, the players get their salaries. We don’t owe players. They also have the biggest match bonuses, which we pay immediately after every match,” he said.

He also stated that every year, there would be on Edo State Sports Festival to discover more athletes for the state. He thanked the sponsors for believing in the state. “The two coastal buses for Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens were bought through the sales of their jerseys. The government is building a new stadium for Bendel Insurance, which will be a source of revenue for the club.” Earlier, the Executive Director of Sterling Bank, Tunde Adeola, said the bank would continue to sponsor Bendel Insurance FC. Also, the Chief Executive officer of Peculiar Ultimate, sponsor of Edo Queens, Olarewanju Adeleke, said he would continue to give more financial support to the team.

The chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, said: “Last year when I was giving my opening remarks, Bendel Insurance was in the Nigeria National League (NNL). Today is my second opening remark, and Bendel Insurance is in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). I am hopeful that by next year when I give my next opening remark, Bendel Insurance would have emerged as champions of the NPFL.” Among sports personalities present at the occasion include former coach of Bendel Insurance, Alabi Aisien, former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, NFF member Aisa Falode, chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Gbenga Elegbeleye and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, David Aigbovo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Anambra FA: Sports ministry urges NFF to uphold Ubah’s Election

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has declared its support for the reelection of Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah as the Chairman of Anambra State Football Association. The ministry made this known in a statement titled “Resolution of the Ministerial Meeting on the Anambra State Football Association”. According to the statement dated October 15, […]
Sports

Friendlies: Eagles set to end Algeria’s unbeaten run

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

With the arrival of all the invited players ahead of the forthcoming friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia, the Super Eagles is set to end African champions’ 18-match unbeaten run when they file out against each other on Friday in Austria. The camp of the Super Eagles at the Hotel die Zeit an der Glan […]
Sports

Okpekpe Road Race: Over N60m prize money on offer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A total prize purse of over N60million will be on offer at the eighth World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State after organisers announced an unchanged prize money outlay on the event’s website, www. okpekperoadrace.com. In the outlay, a total of $103,000 is on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica