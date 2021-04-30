Edo varsity don abducted

Prof. Osadolor Odia, of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen at his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, in the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. Odia, a professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the AAU, was said to be on his way to the farm when the incident occurred. A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said the professor’s abductors had already made contact with the family asking for a ransom of N18 million.

