Edo Varsity VC harps on quality as new session begins Nov 16

The Vice-Chancellor of Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, has restated the commitment of the state-owned institution to finding solutions to new challenges in the education sector and produce leaders in various fields of learning.

This was as he said that the university, despite the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown, had concluded its 2019/2020 academic session online on the Canvas- Learning Management System (CANVAS LMS) platform created to ensure that academic activities in the university did not stop following the closure of all educational institutions in the country since March by the Federal Government due to the outbreak of the virus.

Towards this end, Aluyor said the university’s post-UTME screening exercise had been scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 for admission of new students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session online was in line with the university’s calendar, which he noted, was hinged on the acquisition and utilisation of the Canvas-Learning Management System despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor said: “Edo University Iyamho is among the few universities in the country where academic activities did not shut down due to the Coronavirus and this is in the belief that the university is set up to finding solutions to new challenges.

It will be recalled that the university has been commended by stakeholders in the education sector for the use of Canvas Learning Management System, which the university believes will continue to serve as assurance against academic disruptions should the pandemic persist.”

Established with a mandate of producing leaders of tomorrow in various fields of learning, the university, he stressed, was poised to offer students quality university education that could be acquired from the best universities anywhere in the world.

He added: “The university management wishes to call on all qualified candidates, who have obtained the minimum JAMB requirements for admission, including those who wrote this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) and are awaiting results to take advantage of the post-UTME exercise scheduled to hold on September 24, to join the screening process as their academic dreams are assured.”

The institution, which was established by the Edo State Government, under the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2016, according to the Vice-Chancellor graduated its second set of students with the conclusion of the 2019/2020 second semester examinations, last week, and has scheduled to commence the 2020/2021 academic year on November 16.

Meanwhile, the University Registrar, Dr. Isoken Ogboro, who also noted that the university was fully ready to resume academic activities in line with COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Federal Government, however, hinted that in case of any spike in the pandemic, the university would continue academic activities for students on its CANVAS LMS.

