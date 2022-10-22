Edo warns against disrupting today’s PDP rally

Atiku returns ahead of exercise

The Edo State Government yesterday warned against disrupting the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding today in the state, stating that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in such act. This is even as the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday returned to the country from his trip to Paris, France ahead of today’s rally.

Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement said the government will ensure that the individuals are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.

He said; “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the ploy by a group of unscrupulous individuals planning to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, scheduled to hold in the state, tomorrow (Saturday), October 22, 2022. “These individuals who are clearly intimidated by the momentum of the large and organic following that the PDP enjoys in the state, had, at a meeting, made plans to cause chaos and discredit the rally.”

