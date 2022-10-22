News

Edo warns against disrupting today’s PDP rally

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Atiku returns ahead of exercise

The Edo State Government yesterday warned against disrupting the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding today in the state, stating that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in such act. This is even as the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday returned to the country from his trip to Paris, France ahead of today’s rally.

Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement said the government will ensure that the individuals are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.

He said; “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the ploy by a group of unscrupulous individuals planning to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, scheduled to hold in the state, tomorrow (Saturday), October 22, 2022. “These individuals who are clearly intimidated by the momentum of the large and organic following that the PDP enjoys in the state, had, at a meeting, made plans to cause chaos and discredit the rally.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times. The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you I’m just in the […]
News

Magu: Malami’s memo exposes hypocrisy in Buhari’s govt – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled the Presidency over the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, accusing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, of financial scam. The party said the memo further exposed the corruption, deception and hypocrisy in President Muhammadu Buhari’s […]
News

COVID-19: TRCN to equip teachers for present, future emergencies

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has concluded arrangements to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers to ensure continuous learning during future and present emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who made this known while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said that to that effect, the council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica