Edo: We’re battle ready for criminals – CP Yaro

Edo State Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro has declared that the command is battle ready to combat crime and criminality in the state. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph after a security meeting with major stakeholders in Edo, he said his team are putting machinery on ground to ensure a crime-free environment in the state that will enable people to celebrate the forthcoming festivities without any kind of fear, intimidation or attack. “Since this programme was launched in May by Governor Godwin Obaseki, I am proud to say that we have made tremendous progress combating crime and criminality in Edo State.

As we speak, the governor has given us a lot of support to make our job easy. So I must commend him. I’m also happy to say that 15 Divisional Police Stations in Edo State operate with functional mobility courtesy of the state government.” “So we are ready to go, we are willing to do more and we believe that the logistics and support provided by government will no be effort in vain. It will be rewarded with productive result in a safer environment. “We all know that we are gradually entering into the months of higher criminality, but I want to assure the good people of Edo that we on our part are combat ready, the preparation for ‘Emba’ months have been escalated by the innovation brought in by the state governor.

‘‘I will use this opportunity to tell criminals and those intending to go into crime to have a rethink because it is going to be operation fire for fire. Our men are ready to give them a bitter run for their criminal activities. So I will use this medium to tell our people who are preparing for December activity in Benin City to feel free to visit home without any fear.”

