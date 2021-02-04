Metro & Crime

Edo women protest kidnapping, rape by herdsmen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Vehicular movements were yesterday temporarily halted on the ever-busy Uromi Road in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. The road connects travellers coming from the North to the East. Women, in their hundreds, blocked the road to protest against kidnapping, raping of girls and women and destruction of their crops in the farm by Fulani herdsmen.

The women blocked the entire stretch of the road from the palace of Onojie of Uromi, HRH Anselm Aidenjie, and the police station. The protesters demanded to be addressed by the Onojie and the Divisional Police Officer. But neither the monarch nor the DPO was in town.

The women dispersed but promised to converge another day. One of the protesters, Mrs. Josephine Isibor, told journalists that the women were tired of the incessant kidnap, rape of women and destruction of their crops by suspected herdsmen. She said: “We are tired of kidnapping in our community by Fulani.

They don’t only kidnap our people, they rape our girls and women, others take their cows to our farms to eat and destroy our crops. How can we be living in our community and we are afraid? It has never been like this in the history of this place.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums shoot 4 persons in Ibadan, cart away N800,000 from looted shop

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Some young individuals on Sunday evening threw sanity to the winds in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as hoodlums unleashed violence on the Oranyan community where four people were shot. Also, vehicles and shops were looted while the fracas lasted as one of the victims, who gave his name as Badmus Yusuf, […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspect behind kidnapping of German, killing of police officer 32 months after  

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano Police Command have arrested a suspect behind the kidnapping of a German national, Mr Kreser Frank Micheal and the murder of his police escort, Sergeant Rabilu Haruna, 32 months after committing the dastardly act in Kano.     The police recalled that “on 16/04/2018, at about 1745hrs, some unknown gunmen, numbering about four […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

..as population of prison inmates rises to 9,053 Indications have emerged that the Lagos State has captured 30,107 criminals Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) across the state. This was even as it was learnt that number prison inmates in Lagos prisons which have capacity for only 3,872 has risen to 9,053, about 140% over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica