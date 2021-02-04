Edo women protest kidnapping, rape by herdsmen

Vehicular movements were yesterday temporarily halted on the ever-busy Uromi Road in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. The road connects travellers coming from the North to the East. Women, in their hundreds, blocked the road to protest against kidnapping, raping of girls and women and destruction of their crops in the farm by Fulani herdsmen.

The women blocked the entire stretch of the road from the palace of Onojie of Uromi, HRH Anselm Aidenjie, and the police station. The protesters demanded to be addressed by the Onojie and the Divisional Police Officer. But neither the monarch nor the DPO was in town.

The women dispersed but promised to converge another day. One of the protesters, Mrs. Josephine Isibor, told journalists that the women were tired of the incessant kidnap, rape of women and destruction of their crops by suspected herdsmen. She said: “We are tired of kidnapping in our community by Fulani.

They don’t only kidnap our people, they rape our girls and women, others take their cows to our farms to eat and destroy our crops. How can we be living in our community and we are afraid? It has never been like this in the history of this place.”

Like this: Like Loading...