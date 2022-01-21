Edo workers lead traders on cleanup exercise

Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) have led residents and traders to clean streets and markets within the Benin metropolis, as part of the scheme’s commitment to complement government’s efforts at keeping the state safe and clean.

PUWOV’s state commander, Mukhtar Yusuf- Osagie, who led other members of the team on the clean-up exercise, said sanity and safety of the environment remains a top priority for the government. The on-going exercise which started on the 10th January, 2022 across markets and major streets in the Benin metropolis took off at Ring Road and stretched to Agip, 3rd East circular and other surrounding environs within the metropolis. The commander further disclosed that PUWOV is conducting a revalidation exercise for its personnel across the state, as required of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo State.

