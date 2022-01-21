News

Edo workers lead traders on cleanup exercise

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) have led residents and traders to clean streets and markets within the Benin metropolis, as part of the scheme’s commitment to complement government’s efforts at keeping the state safe and clean.

PUWOV’s state commander, Mukhtar Yusuf- Osagie, who led other members of the team on the clean-up exercise, said sanity and safety of the environment remains a top priority for the government. The on-going exercise which started on the 10th January, 2022 across markets and major streets in the Benin metropolis took off at Ring Road and stretched to Agip, 3rd East circular and other surrounding environs within the metropolis. The commander further disclosed that PUWOV is conducting a revalidation exercise for its personnel across the state, as required of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

$9.7m, £74,000 found in my house are gifts – Ex-NNPC GMD

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, who is standing trial for money laundering charge, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that $9.7 million and £74,000 found in his house in 2017 were parts of monies people gave to him as gifts. Yakubu, who opened his […]
News

Christian, Muslim clerics, traditionalists, offer prayers for late Olubadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Islamic and Christian clerics, traditionalists and prominent indigenes yesterdayconvergedonPopoyemoja Palace to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Olubadanof Ibadanland ObaSaliuAkanmuAdetunji, Aje Ogungunoso 1. The monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday at 93. While the Christians offered their prayers early in the morning, the Islamic clerics offered theirs after. The Chief […]
News

NACCIMA to honour Soyinka, Sunny Ade, Okonjo Iweala, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) would be celebrating its 60th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of Nigeria next Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Alongside the celebration is an award ceremony for some eminent Nigerians. The awardees include literary icon, Professor Wole Soyinka, music maestro, King Sunny Ade, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica