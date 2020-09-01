Metro & Crime

Edo: Workers protest nonpayment of 12 months’ salary, pension arrears

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Comment(0)

Aggrieved staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday defied an early morning downpour to protest against the non-payment of their 12 months’ salary and pension arrears by the state government.

 

They also took over the entrance gate of the state Ministry of Education located on the busy Iyaro end of Benin, to press home their request for the payment of the salary and pension arrears.

 

Several staff of the Ministry of Education were prevented from entering their offices as the protesters blocked the entrance gate of the complex.

 

The college workers and pensioners under the aegis of Coalition of Academic Staff Union (COEASU), College of Education, Ekiadolor chapter, also denied the allegation that they were being sponsored by the political opponents of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Goods burnt as fire razes Lagos market

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Property and goods believed to worth millions of Naira were destroyed yesterday when fire gutted Ajao Estate Market in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State. Although the cause of the fire couldn’t be immediately ascertained, New Telegraph learnt that several property and goods were in the inferno that lasted for hours. It was […]
Metro & Crime

Suspect makes N120m from Internet fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…police recover N28.5m building, cars   …rescue American woman held in hotel for 15 months   Emmanuel Onani ABUJAPolice have arrested a suspect, Blessed Junior, who reportedly made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings. Junior was arrested at Uromi, Edo State by the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau […]
Metro & Crime

Downpour wrecks havoc in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… 4-year-old girl swept way, buildings collapse A four-year-old girl, simply identified as Azizat, was swept away by floodwater in Orile Agege area of Lagos State in an early morning downpour which wrecked havoc in major parts of the state on Thursday. While most roads in the state were flooded, leading to traffic gridlock in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: