Edo: Workers protest nonpayment of 12 months’ salary, pension arrears

Aggrieved staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday defied an early morning downpour to protest against the non-payment of their 12 months’ salary and pension arrears by the state government.

They also took over the entrance gate of the state Ministry of Education located on the busy Iyaro end of Benin, to press home their request for the payment of the salary and pension arrears.

Several staff of the Ministry of Education were prevented from entering their offices as the protesters blocked the entrance gate of the complex.

The college workers and pensioners under the aegis of Coalition of Academic Staff Union (COEASU), College of Education, Ekiadolor chapter, also denied the allegation that they were being sponsored by the political opponents of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.

