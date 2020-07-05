Edo2020: Atiku commends appointment of Wike, urges unity in PDP camp

F

ormer Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has commended the appointment of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of the PDP.

Atiku also praised the appointment of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as deputy to Wike on the Campaign Council.

In a statement in Abuja by his media office, the former Vice President said: “The PDP couldn’t have made a better choice because Governor Wike is an outstanding and dedicated party man who has consistently worked for the success of our party.

“Wike is eminently qualified for this important assignment, especially at these critical times when the country is desperately looking for change from the present state of despair in the land.”

He continued: “Because of Wike’s impressive track record, I have no doubt in my mind that he has what it takes to lead the re-energized, rejuvenated, repositioned and re-engineered PDP to victory in Edo State.”

He called on all PDP leaders and members to put personal differences aside and cooperate with him in the successful implementation of this important task.

Atiku further said: “We should be solidly united in this task by throwing our weight behind Governor Wike in the effort to retake Edo State and return it to the path of even greater development.”

The Wazirin Adamawa noted that PDP is the only party with the broadest national appeal and with the capacity to save our unity and restore faith in our union.

Like this: Like Loading...