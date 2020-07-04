News

#Edo2020: Wike’ll lead PDP to victory – Atiku

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the choice of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council is well deserved.

Atiku is a member of the 77-man campaign council, which has governor of his home state, Adamawa, Ahmadu Finitri, as Vice Chairman.

The former Vice President in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said the PDP could not have made a better choice, describing Wike as “an outstanding and dedicated party man who has consistently worked for the success of our party.”

According to Atiku: “Wike is eminently qualified for this important assignment, especially at these critical times when the country is desperately looking for change from the present state of despair in the land.”

He expressed the belief that the Rivers State governor has what it takes “to lead the re-energized, rejuvenated, repositioned and re-engineered PDP to victory in Edo State.”

The former Vice President called on PDP leaders and members to put personal differences aside and cooperate with the governor in the successful implementation of this important task.

“We should be solidly united in this task by throwing our weight behind Governor Wike in the effort to retake Edo State and return it to the path of even greater development,” Atiku promised.

