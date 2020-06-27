EDOCSO cries out over CDA activities in Iyowa community

Coordinator General of Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO), Leftist Omobude Agho, has called on security agencies in Edo State to check the activities of certain Iyowa Community Youth leaders over the activities of the prescribed Community Development Association (CDA).

It could be recalled that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare (11) in 2018, had proscribed the activities of CDA in Benin Kingdom. But the illicit trade is gradually finding its way back to Benin Kingdom again. This has necessitated the crying out of EDOCSO, a civil society group. Addressing journalists in Benin City over the development, Omobude said their attention was drawn to the illegal activities going on in Iyowa community, Ovia – North East Local Government Area of the state. He said: “As human right activists we want to use this medium to tell the good people of Edo and also call on the security agencies in the state to help us, because recently, we received a petition from Iguikhimwin community over a lingering boundary dispute with Iyowa community.”

