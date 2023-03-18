EdoDecides2023: Hoodlums Invade IDPs Camp, Cart Away BVAS Machines, Other Voting Materials

There was pandemonium in Eresoyen Primary School Uhogua- Iguoshodin community, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State as gunmen stormed the primary school taking away the three BVAS machines and other voting materials.

At the Polling Unit, INEC Officials and materials arrived at about 7:30 am and accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at exactly 8:30 am.

The gunmen numbering three alighted from their vehicle and started shooting sporadically in the air and snatching the BVAS machine and other voting materials from the INEC officers in both Units and left in their car.

A voter in the community, Joseph Simon lamented that there were hardly any security agents around, noting that though there were enough INEC Officers on ground, the BVAS Machine allocated to Unit 17 would not be enough to take the crowd in the Unit.

” What happened here can only be seen in Hollywood films. Some men can in from nowhere shooting, they also ordered us to sleep on the ground as they took the three BVAS machines away.

“The INEC Officials and some voters ran into the bush, while voting was disrupted in the units.

Initially, the INEC Official told us that the BVAS Machine in Unit 11 was not configured because the accredited voters for the last ( Presidential)election were still appearing. So someone took him on a bike to their centre for the problem to be rectified.

“They came back within an hour and the INEC Official declared that the machine has started working well. It was only about 10 people that has voted before the gunmen arrived and started shooting.

“Come to look at the whole scenario before the shooting started, what happened in this Unit 17 during the presidential and NASS election would have played out. In the Presidential and NASS election, the BVAS machine in Unit 17 was logged out, and about 300 persons were unable to vote.

“While Unit 11 in the same polling Unit was still working, In spite of the complaint, INEC still allocated one BVAS machine to Unit 17 while Unit 11 with fewer voters got two BVAS machines. To me, this one looks like systematic disenfranchisement”.

Another voter in the community, Mr Mathew Ikhalo said ” I will describe what transpired at Eresoyen primary school as a Commando film. Thugs just took away electoral materials. We all ran into the bush as they were shooting.

The security was not adequate. How can one security person be drafted to a Polling Unit as big as this? There was no election here as thugs invaded the Units”. He said.

