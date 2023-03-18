EdoDecides2023: Low Turnout, Heavy Security Hamper Assembly Election

… Obaseki Laments Heavy Security Presence

The Edo State House of Assembly elections on Saturday characterized by a very low turnout of voters and the heavy presence of security operatives also hampered the election.

At Oredo Ward 4, Unit 19, Emokpae Model Primary School, where the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki voted, electoral materials arrived at about 7:30 am and voting started at about 8.15 am, but there was total apathy.

Also, at the Oredo Ward 1, Unit 17-21,(Garrick Memorial Secondary School), there was also total apathy as the majority of those who voted on the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly elections stayed back home.

Speaking after casting his vote, the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki decried the low turnout, maintaining that the heavy presence of security men portend an unhealthy situation.

“This is not the set of turnout we find or get in elections in this centre. Clearly, the extreme security measures that have been taken should be relaxed. As you can see, there is a total lockdown in the city which is not allowing people to come out to exercise their franchise.

“Yes, it is important that we have security but it cannot be this overwhelming because this overwhelming presence of the security men across the city is a deterrent and scary for most people to stay in.

“If you recall some people’s polling units had been moved away from where they live, therefore, they may not be able to work through their polling units and will need to drive. With the kind of barriers and barricades put across the city, clearly, people will not be able to get to their polling units.

So, I am appealing to the security agencies, while having their eyes and maintaining tight security, they should – when people have a proof for instance they have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and want to vote – be allowed to exercise their franchise so that we can allow more people to come and vote.

“We are encouraging Edo citizens to come and vote as there is adequate security. I have just spoken to the police authority and security agencies to allow those who want to vote and have proof of their PVCs to vote.”

Also, 94 years old David Edebiri,(Esogban of Benin Kingdom)who voted at Oredo Ward 2, Unit 19, said he started voting in 1951 at the age of 21 years, concluding that the voters’ apathy was because people were disappointed by the outcome of February,25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections

“I am here to vote as I did two weeks ago. It will interest you to know that I started voting at the age of 22 in December 1951 in the regional election to the house of assembly elections at Ibadan. We were then part of the Western Region. Since then I have not failed to vote in any election, be it national or sub-national.

“I thank God I am alive to vote in this election. Some of the things that happened last two weeks were just a fluke. Those who voted were not members of the party, they came for a certain purpose to make some statements and when that statements failed, their interests died.”

On her part, Helen Emokpae, who also voted at Oredo Ward 1, Unit 19 said the voters were because of the outcome of the February,25 Elections.

“People did not come out to vote because they were disappointed over what happened on February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections. So, no want to come out to risk his life.”

