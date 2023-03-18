2023 Elections News

EdoDecides2023: Overzealous Mobile Police Officer Threatens Journalists With Arrest

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A Mobile Police officer, who simply identified himself as CSP Isah has threatened to arrest journalists who were carrying out their lawful duty in the ongoing election in Sapele Road, Benin, Edo State.

Isah, who said he is the second in command of the Mobile Police Division in the state, questioned why journalists would drive in a convoy on election day, noting that they should have stayed in a place to do their job instead of the usual practice of moving around to get information to do their reports.

Despite the journalists showing the officer their Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) accreditation tags, he insisted they were on illegal duty since they did not have a pass or police escort.

When he was told that journalists were free to move around on election day based on their job, he described them as illiterates. He also stated that anybody could claim to be a journalist.

The journalists took offence to this statement and cautioned the CSP, who threatened to arrest the Vanguard correspondent, Ozioruva Aliu.

This brought further argument as all the journalists in the convoy opted to follow the overzealous CSP to Zone Five of the Nigerian Police on Adesuwa Road.

The journalists also told the CSP that he could also pass for a fake policeman as he did not display his name tag, at which point, he gave his name.

After realising that he would not be able to effect an arrest and was chasing a lost cause, the CSP and his team rushed into their patrol vehicle and drove off.

When informed of the incident, the State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor simply said “noted”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

