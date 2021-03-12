EdoJobs boosts tech education, donates laboratories

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, Edo- Jobs, has donated laboratory equipment to secondary schools that emerged winners of science quiz competition for government-owned senior secondary schools in the state. Addressing journalists after presenting the equipment to the schools, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the donation would encourage teaching and learning of science in schools. The laboratory equipment was presented to Idia College; Edo College and Niger College, which emerged as first and second runners-up respectively.

She disclosed that 17 schools were selected to participate in the quiz competition, while six schools qualified to the final stage of the event. She also added, “At the end of the competition, science laboratory equipment were presented to the first three winners.” On his part, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr. Bernard Oigboke, said: “The competition provided an avenue to strengthen science students to create that technological foundation for them.

The students present here today are all students of government-owned senior secondary schools and we are very proud of them. “We are very proud of EdoJob for providing the opportunity to explore the skills of our young ones to focus on science because science is the basis for any technological development.”

