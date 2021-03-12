News

EdoJobs boosts tech education, donates laboratories

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, Edo- Jobs, has donated laboratory equipment to secondary schools that emerged winners of science quiz competition for government-owned senior secondary schools in the state. Addressing journalists after presenting the equipment to the schools, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the donation would encourage teaching and learning of science in schools. The laboratory equipment was presented to Idia College; Edo College and Niger College, which emerged as first and second runners-up respectively.

She disclosed that 17 schools were selected to participate in the quiz competition, while six schools qualified to the final stage of the event. She also added, “At the end of the competition, science laboratory equipment were presented to the first three winners.” On his part, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr. Bernard Oigboke, said: “The competition provided an avenue to strengthen science students to create that technological foundation for them.

The students present here today are all students of government-owned senior secondary schools and we are very proud of them. “We are very proud of EdoJob for providing the opportunity to explore the skills of our young ones to focus on science because science is the basis for any technological development.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Reporter

      Chijioke Iremeka   A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective. According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress […]
News

NLC writes Kano, wants salary cuts stopped immediately

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Kano State government to immediately stop the cut in workers’ salaries or risk an unnecessary industrial strike. The congress in a letter dated January 4, 2021 and addressed to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with reference number NLC/NS/B.12, described as unacceptable, the refusal to pay the […]
News

GOV. OBASEKI ON  A “THANK YOU”  VISIT TO  A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…advocates strengthening of regional corporation . The  re-elected Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has solicited collaboration with governors and leaders  of the south -south region to strengthen the economic fortunes of the area. . Governor Obaseki made the request while exchanging views with Akwa Ibom State Governor , Mr Udom Emmanuel during a “thank you” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica