EdoJobs’ MD advises youths on skills acquisition

To improve their lives and become independednt, the Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as EdoJobs, Hon. Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, has advised youths in the state to acquire skills rather than relying entirely on their educational qualifications to seek employment.

Speaking as a guest at the grand finale of St Paul Catholic Church, Benin City Youth Week, which held at the parish, she said: “Educational qualifications alone is not the alpha and omega when it comes to seeking for job, some employers don’t even care what class of degree you graduate with but the value you can add to the organisation.” She encouraged the youths to acquire skills and attitudes that will make them attractive to employers in the job market irrespective of their educational qualifications.

She also used the occasion to tell the youths and job seekers in Edo state about EdoJobs, which specialises in job opportunities, trainings, career development among others. “EdoJobs simply connects people to earning opportunities,” she said.

