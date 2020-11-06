Business

EdoJobs organises skill training for youths in Edo North

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has concluded plans to organise interior design skills training for youths in Edo North Senatorial District of the state. Executive Director, Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the training programme was intended to equip youths with in-demand skills in the interior design sub-sector so as to make them productive and self-reliant. She said: “EdoJobs is committed to upskilling youths in Edo State and preparing them for competitive jobs in the state as the economy opens up.

“We have organised a training workshop for opportunities in the interior design sub-sector focused on Plaster of Paris (PoP) installation, which will be held in the Town Hall, Sabongida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area. It starts on Monday, November 2, and would cover rudimentary and advance skills in PoP installation.

“We are inviting young people in the area to come out for the training. It is sure to equip them with a handy skill to be able to eke out a living.” She added that tools for setting out would be provided to the participants after the training, which would give them a soft landing to kick off profitable vocation in interior design.

Noting that the state government was keen on providing opportunities for young people to be gainfully employed or self-reliant, she said: “We have mapped out a number of programmes for the rest of the year to provide youths with capacity building opportunities to build a strong and vibrant workforce.”

