Edojobs partners Azura Power to train 30 Edo youths in skill acquisition

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with Azura Power Plc has commenced the training of 30 youths in different skill acquisition programmes.

The youths are to be trained in skills like: welding, cassava production, ruminant animal rearing, fashion design and phone repairs and maintenance.

Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, during the flag-off of the training session, said the state government is providing an enabling environment for investors in the state to directly impact on their host communities and improve living standards.

She said: “Thirty persons are being trained on GSM repairs, catering, fashion design, production of natural skincare products, ruminant animal rearing, cassava production, and welding. There are different durations for training the youths in each of these trade areas.

The hair production is one month, while welding is six months. Four persons will be trained in each of the trade areas “This is part of Azura’s Livelihood Restoration Programme.

They want to enhance the living standards of residents in their host community. We are introducing what we call cluster management. The four persons being trained in each of the trade areas would work together and be provided with starter packs.

They would get a space and equipment to work together for one year, during which their progress would be closely monitored.” Also speaking, Managing Director, Azura-Edo, Edu Okeke, said: “Azura-Edo is committed to powering homes across Nigeria as well as improving lives and livelihoods.

Through our ‘Power To Change’ initiative, Azura’s CSR vehicle, we implement transformative social programmes aimed at bringing positive change to lives of people in our host communities and across Nigeria.”

