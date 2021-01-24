News

Edojobs partners Azura Power to train 30 Edo youths in skill acquisition

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with Azura Power Plc has commenced the training of 30 youths in different skill acquisition programmes.

 

The youths are to be trained in skills like: welding, cassava production, ruminant animal rearing, fashion design and phone repairs and maintenance.

 

Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, during the flag-off of the training session, said the state government is providing an enabling environment for investors in the state to directly impact on their host communities and improve living standards.

 

She said: “Thirty persons are being trained on GSM repairs, catering, fashion design, production of natural skincare products, ruminant animal rearing, cassava production, and welding. There are different durations for training the youths in each of these trade areas.

 

The hair production is one month, while welding is six months. Four persons will be trained in each of the trade areas “This is part of Azura’s Livelihood Restoration Programme.

 

They want to enhance the living standards of residents in their host community. We are introducing what we call cluster management. The four persons being trained in each of the trade areas would work together and be provided with starter packs.

 

They would get a space and equipment to work together for one year, during which their progress would be closely monitored.” Also speaking, Managing Director, Azura-Edo, Edu Okeke, said: “Azura-Edo is committed to powering homes across Nigeria as well as improving lives and livelihoods.

 

Through our ‘Power To Change’ initiative, Azura’s CSR vehicle, we implement transformative social programmes aimed at bringing positive change to lives of people in our host communities and across Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari congratulates Adesina over not-guilty-verdict of AfDB probe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who has been cleared of allegations of favouritism levelled against him by some whistle-blowers. A report earlier today by an international news organisation, Bloomberg, said Adesina had been cleared by an independent panel set up to review the clean […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily count drops, 418 new cases in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections recorded a drop on Sunday with 418 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Sunday figure is a 32 percent decrease over the past 24 hours — 617 new cases were confirmed on Saturday. Although there are concerns of a second wave […]
News

Bayelsa West: PDP gives automatic ticket to Dickson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given automatic ticket to former Governor Seriake Dickson for election into the National Assembly for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District scheduled for October 31, this year.   The party stakeholders from Bayelsa West were said to have picked the party’s nomination form for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica